Charges laid following 2 hit-and-runs in Georgian Bluffs, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 27, 2021 4:53 pm
A 79-year-old has been charged with numerous traffic offences following two hit-and-runs. View image in full screen
A 79-year-old has been charged with numerous traffic offences following two hit-and-runs. OPP

Police have charged a 79-year-old Georgian Bluffs resident following two hit-and-runs that took place Monday afternoon on Grey Road 1.

Police charged Jean Davidson, 79, with failure to stop at an accident causing bodily harm, failure to stop after an accident, careless driving causing bodily harm and careless driving.

Read more: 2 hit-and-runs prompt police investigation in Georgian Bluffs, Ont.

At About 3 p.m. Monday, emergency services were called to the scene of a crash that involved a cyclist on Grey Road 1 near Indian Acres Road in Georgian Bluffs. The driver that hit the cyclist left the scene, according to police.

The cyclist was then sent to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

About a half-hour later, what’s believed to be the same vehicle was then involved in a second crash that involved a stationary car on Balmy Beach Road. According to police, the driver fled the scene again.

Read more: Man sent to hospital with life-altering injuries following motorcycle crash in Georgian Bay

Davidson was released and will appear in Owen Sound court in October.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

