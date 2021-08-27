Charges laid following 2 hit-and-runs in Georgian Bluffs, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged a 79-year-old Georgian Bluffs resident following two hit-and-runs that took place Monday afternoon on Grey Road 1.

Police charged Jean Davidson, 79, with failure to stop at an accident causing bodily harm, failure to stop after an accident, careless driving causing bodily harm and careless driving.

At About 3 p.m. Monday, emergency services were called to the scene of a crash that involved a cyclist on Grey Road 1 near Indian Acres Road in Georgian Bluffs. The driver that hit the cyclist left the scene, according to police.

The cyclist was then sent to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

About a half-hour later, what’s believed to be the same vehicle was then involved in a second crash that involved a stationary car on Balmy Beach Road. According to police, the driver fled the scene again.

Story continues below advertisement

Davidson was released and will appear in Owen Sound court in October.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

2:00 Picton, Ont. cashbox thefts leave locals disheartened Picton, Ont. cashbox thefts leave locals disheartened