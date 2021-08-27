COVID-19: Prospera Place in Kelowna supports B.C.’s proof of vaccination program

Send this page to someone via email

Plan on visiting Prospera Place in Kelowna? Better bring proof that you’re vaccinated.

On Friday, GSL Group, the company that operates the Okanagan’s largest arena, announced its support of B.C.’s COVID-19 proof of vaccination program.

A press release from the arena said, “As of September 17th, all guests, staff and employees will be required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination prior to entering Prospera Place for all events including Kelowna Rockets games.”

The Rockets are the arena’s main tenant, and the Western Hockey League’s 2021-22 season begins Friday, Oct. 1.

Kelowna’s season starts on Saturday, Oct. 2, with a home game against the Everett Silvertips, though the Rockets will play five preseason games before then, including home dates of Sept. 17-18 against Victoria and Sept. 25 versus Kamloops.

“The health and safety of guests, staff and players is our top priority, and we support the BC proof of vaccination program revealed earlier this week,” said Gavin Parry, chief operating officer for GSL Group.

“We will continue to work with local health authorities to ensure we are implementing appropriate policies for the safety of our guests and staff.”

Details regarding proof of vaccination and the entry process for Prospera Place will be announced prior to the Rockets’ first preseason game.

Earlier this week, the WHL said its five B.C. teams fully support the province’s COVID-19 proof of vaccination program.

“The Western Hockey League and our five member clubs in British Columbia fully respect and appreciate the position taken by the government of B.C.,” said WHL commissioner Ron Robison.

“We are committed to implementing these new required measures in each of our five B.C. communities.”

