Funnel cloud advisory issued for parts of Saskatchewan

Environment Canada has issued a funnel cloud advisory for part of Saskatchewan.

The agency said funnel clouds are possible Friday in some western regions of the province, including the Battlefords, Rosetown, Kindersley and Lloydminster.

Funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms.

Environment Canada said the weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground, but said there is the chance rotations could intensify and become weak landspout tornadoes.

While landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage, the agency said they can still be dangerous — strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs, or toss debris short distances.

They appear with little or no warning, Environment Canada added.

Anyone spotting a funnel cloud should treat it seriously and be prepared to take shelter.

Environment Canada said it will issue watches and warnings if conditions become favourable for the development of landspout tornadoes.

