Weather

Funnel cloud advisory issued for parts of Saskatchewan

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 27, 2021 1:53 pm
Environment Canada said funnel clouds are possible Friday in some western regions of Saskatchewan, including the Battlefords, Rosetown, Kindersley and Lloydminster. View image in full screen
Environment Canada said funnel clouds are possible Friday in some western regions of Saskatchewan, including the Battlefords, Rosetown, Kindersley and Lloydminster. SkyTracker Weather

Environment Canada has issued a funnel cloud advisory for part of Saskatchewan.

The agency said funnel clouds are possible Friday in some western regions of the province, including the Battlefords, Rosetown, Kindersley and Lloydminster.

Funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms.

Read more: Damage piles up across Saskatchewan as storms rip through province

Environment Canada said the weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground, but said there is the chance rotations could intensify and become weak landspout tornadoes.

While landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage, the agency said they can still be dangerous — strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs, or toss debris short distances.

They appear with little or no warning, Environment Canada added.

Read more: Three tornadoes strike western Saskatchewan

Anyone spotting a funnel cloud should treat it seriously and be prepared to take shelter.

Environment Canada said it will issue watches and warnings if conditions become favourable for the development of landspout tornadoes.

Click to play video: 'Two tornadoes confirmed as Monday evening storms rip through southern Saskatchewan' Two tornadoes confirmed as Monday evening storms rip through southern Saskatchewan
Two tornadoes confirmed as Monday evening storms rip through southern Saskatchewan
