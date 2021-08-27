Alberta RCMP still investigating 2011 disappearance of Indigenous woman

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP are hoping to gather more clues into the 2011 disappearance of a woman from Siksika First Nation.

Desiree Oldwoman was last seen at about 8:20 p.m. on the night of Aug. 27, 2011, at her home. She was reported missing the next day.

“Desiree is autistic and non-verbal. It is believed she left her residence sometime during the night and wandered off,” police said.

“Due to proximity of her residence to Highway 901, she may have been walking on the highway that night or in the early morning of Aug. 28, 2011.”

In the 10 years since, several searches have been done in the area around her home, and investigators have received many tips about the case, but haven’t been able to find her, or determine what led to her disappearance.

Police said when Oldwoman was last seen, she was wearing a brown sweater and black track pants with a red stripe, and wasn’t wearing shoes.

She’s described as being 5’4″ tall, weighed about 165 pounds and had short brown hair and brown eyes.

“Desiree does not speak, but can write her name. Desiree is known to be drawn to fragrances such as perfume and air fresheners,” police said. “She also has a love for plush animals.”

Investigators have released an “aged composite” sketch of what Oldwoman may look like now, at 31.

View image in full screen RCMP have released an “aged composite” sketch of what Desiree Oldwoman would look like at 31. Alberta RCMP

Oldwoman’s family is also pleading for anyone with information about her disappearance to come forward and help her be found.

“There is not a day that goes by that we do not think of Desiree and her return home,” her family said in a statement.

“She is special, beautiful, wonderfully curious, and we miss her dearly. Family and friends continue to pray that she will be found, and that justice will be achieved.

“We need your help to find her and bring her home. We must find her.”

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3923, or to contact Crime Stoppers.