Canada

Eight-foot boa constrictor reported missing in Vancouver found in owner’s home

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 27, 2021 2:04 pm
A missing Colombian boa constrictor was found inside the owner's home on Thursday. View image in full screen
A missing Colombian boa constrictor was found inside the owner's home on Thursday. Facebook

An eight-foot-long snake that was reported missing in Vancouver’s South Granville neighbourhood has been found.

Read more: Ball python missing for over a month found safe in Victoria, B.C., neighbourhood

Vancouver police reported Thursday night that a Colombian boa constrictor was reported missing after the owner woke up to find the snake was not in its enclosure. Police asked people in the area of Granville St. and West 14th Avenue to be alert and report any sightings to police, setting off speculation on social media.

Story continues below advertisement

According to a Facebook post, the owners say their pet snake named Cody was curled up in a warm nook of their home. Police later confirmed that the reptile is safe and sound.

The owner is being urged to buy a new lock for the cage.

Click to play video: 'Large snake found on Victoria apartment building patio' Large snake found on Victoria apartment building patio
Large snake found on Victoria apartment building patio – Jul 7, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
