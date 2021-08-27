Eight-foot boa constrictor reported missing in Vancouver found in owner’s home

Send this page to someone via email

An eight-foot-long snake that was reported missing in Vancouver’s South Granville neighbourhood has been found.

Vancouver police reported Thursday night that a Colombian boa constrictor was reported missing after the owner woke up to find the snake was not in its enclosure. Police asked people in the area of Granville St. and West 14th Avenue to be alert and report any sightings to police, setting off speculation on social media.

August 27, 2021

According to a Facebook post, the owners say their pet snake named Cody was curled up in a warm nook of their home. Police later confirmed that the reptile is safe and sound.

The owner is being urged to buy a new lock for the cage.

