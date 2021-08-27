Nova Scotia reports 9 new cases of COVID-19, active total hits 55

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and four new recoveries.

Four of the new cases are in the central health zone. Three are related to travel and one is a close contact of a previously reported case.

Three cases are in the western health zone. Two are related to travel and one is a close contact of a previously reported case.

There is also one new travel-related case in the eastern health zone, and one new case in the northern health zone that is a close contact of a previously reported case.

There are now 55 active cases in the province. Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,857 tests on Thursday.

Case data

People who are not fully vaccinated continue to make up the majority of COVID-19 infections in Nova Scotia.

Of the 4,305 cases reported between March 15 and Aug. 26, 93 per cent were unvaccinated, according to the province. Just under 6 per cent were partially vaccinated and 1.2 per cent were fully vaccinated.

Of the 255 people hospitalized during this time period, 88.2 per cent were unvaccinated, 11 per cent were fully vaccinated and 0.8 per cent were fully vaccinated.

And of the 28 people who died, 24 of them were unvaccinated, 3 were partially vaccinated and one was fully vaccinated.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, 77.7 per cent of the overall population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 70.6 per cent fully vaccinated.

The province does not release COVID-19 case numbers over the weekend, so the next update will come on Monday.