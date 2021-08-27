Menu

Traffic

2 seriously injured after Peel police allege driver took off during attempted vehicle stop

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted August 27, 2021 12:37 am
A file photo of a Peel Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A file photo of a Peel Regional Police cruiser. John Hanley / Global News

Two people have been seriously injured after Peel Regional Police allege a driver took off during an attempted traffic stop and crashed.

A spokesperson for the service told Global News the officer, for an unspecified reason, tried to stop a vehicle on Mayfield Road near Airport Road just after 9 p.m. on Thursday when that vehicle crashed into another one.

The spokesperson said the driver and the other motorist were both taken to a local hospital in serious condition and eventually transferred to a Toronto trauma centre.

Read more: A closer look at Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, how it operates, and the data it collects

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, will be probing the circumstances leading up to the crash. The agency investigates the conduct of officers during incidents when there is death or serious injury.

Meanwhile, officers closed Mayfield Road between Airport and Torbram roads as a result of the collision.

