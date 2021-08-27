2 seriously injured after Peel police allege driver took off during attempted vehicle stop

Two people have been seriously injured after Peel Regional Police allege a driver took off during an attempted traffic stop and crashed.
A spokesperson for the service told Global News the officer, for an unspecified reason, tried to stop a vehicle on Mayfield Road near Airport Road just after 9 p.m. on Thursday when that vehicle crashed into another one.
The spokesperson said the driver and the other motorist were both taken to a local hospital in serious condition and eventually transferred to a Toronto trauma centre.
Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, will be probing the circumstances leading up to the crash. The agency investigates the conduct of officers during incidents when there is death or serious injury.
Meanwhile, officers closed Mayfield Road between Airport and Torbram roads as a result of the collision.
