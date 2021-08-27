Menu

News

Roofer injured after falling into adjacent basement at southeast Calgary construction site

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted August 27, 2021 12:00 am
A Calgary construction worker fell from the roof he was working on into the open basement of the under-construction home next door at 500 block of Masters Road SE. in the Mahogany neighbourhood on Thursday, August 26, 2021. View image in full screen
A man suffered injuries after falling from the roof he was working on into the open foundation of the neighbouring under-construction home in deep southeast Calgary Thursday evening.

It happened at around 7 p.m., in the Mahogany neighbourhood. Police, EMS and firefighters all responded to the construction site accident at 500 block of Masters Road SE.

A Calgary construction worker fell from the roof he was working on into the open basement of the under-construction home next door at 500 block of Masters Road SE. in the Mahogany neighbourhood on Thursday, August 26, 2021. View image in full screen
The man, who was working as a roofer, fell more than 12 feet, or three metres, as he toppled from roof the one home and into the open basement of the house being built next door.

“When AHS arrived, they found the gentleman in the adjacent foundation,” Calgary Fire Department acting district chief Mike Carter said.

Firefighters were asked to help rescue the man by performing a high-angle rescue.

Trending Stories

Read more: Trailer fire at southeast Calgary commercial building injures 3 people

“We had to call in our technical rescue team and our aerial truck,” Carter said.

Area residents watched as the man was strapped to a stretcher and airlifted by a ladder truck out of the hole, up into the air, and down to the waiting EMS crew and stretcher on the street below.

A Calgary construction worker fell from the roof he was working on into the open basement of the under-construction home next door at 500 block of Masters Road SE. in the Mahogany neighbourhood on Thursday, August 26, 2021. View image in full screen
The 32-year-old man was taken to hospital with what was described as “potentially life-threatening injuries.”

When asked whether proper safety equipment was being used before the fall, Carter said police contacted occupational health and safety to investigate.

No other details were available.

