Roofer injured after falling into adjacent basement at southeast Calgary construction site

Send this page to someone via email

A man suffered injuries after falling from the roof he was working on into the open foundation of the neighbouring under-construction home in deep southeast Calgary Thursday evening.

It happened at around 7 p.m., in the Mahogany neighbourhood. Police, EMS and firefighters all responded to the construction site accident at 500 block of Masters Road SE.

View image in full screen A Calgary construction worker fell from the roof he was working on into the open basement of the under-construction home next door at 500 block of Masters Road SE. in the Mahogany neighbourhood on Thursday, August 26, 2021. Global News

The man, who was working as a roofer, fell more than 12 feet, or three metres, as he toppled from roof the one home and into the open basement of the house being built next door.

Story continues below advertisement

“When AHS arrived, they found the gentleman in the adjacent foundation,” Calgary Fire Department acting district chief Mike Carter said.

Firefighters were asked to help rescue the man by performing a high-angle rescue.

Read more: Trailer fire at southeast Calgary commercial building injures 3 people

“We had to call in our technical rescue team and our aerial truck,” Carter said.

Area residents watched as the man was strapped to a stretcher and airlifted by a ladder truck out of the hole, up into the air, and down to the waiting EMS crew and stretcher on the street below.

View image in full screen A Calgary construction worker fell from the roof he was working on into the open basement of the under-construction home next door at 500 block of Masters Road SE. in the Mahogany neighbourhood on Thursday, August 26, 2021. Global News

The 32-year-old man was taken to hospital with what was described as “potentially life-threatening injuries.”

Story continues below advertisement

When asked whether proper safety equipment was being used before the fall, Carter said police contacted occupational health and safety to investigate.

No other details were available.

1:51 Occupational Health and Safety investigating workplace fatality in northeast Calgary Occupational Health and Safety investigating workplace fatality in northeast Calgary – Mar 31, 2021