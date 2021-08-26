Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Canada ‘should be proud’ to raise flag again, O’Toole says on unmarked Indigenous graves

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Remember the children’: Planning underway for residential school memorial in Calgary

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2021 6:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Calls for Calgary city hall memorial for residential school victims to remain until permanent tribute is established' Calls for Calgary city hall memorial for residential school victims to remain until permanent tribute is established
The stuffed animals and shoes in front of Calgary’s city hall have been a highly visible reminder of the legacy of residential schools. But as Carolyn Kury de Castillo reports, there are calls now to keep that memorial until a permanent one can be set up at city hall.

Plans are underway to create a permanent memorial for victims of Canada’s residential schools to replace a fire-damaged one that includes hundreds of children’s shoes on the steps of Calgary City Hall.

The temporary memorial, which also has stuffed animals and a child’s bicycle, was blessed by Indigenous elders in a pipe ceremony Thursday.

Read more: Residential school memorial at Calgary city hall should stay until permanent one found: reconciliation group

The city and Calgary’s Indigenous and Metis communities have committed to work toward building a permanent marker to remember the children who died in the schools.

The site has been the target of recent vandalism. Ashes can be seen in one area where someone tried to burn a teddy bear and some shoes.

The items are to remain untouched for now, even with cooler, wetter weather and the approach of winter.

Story continues below advertisement

“Well, nothing lasts forever. It’s part of Indigenous philosophy that everything’s to return to the earth,” said Harold Horsefall, an Indigenous issues strategist with the city.

“It’s just important we get it right and do it once … the memorial is an important reminder of the dark truth of what took place at Indian residential schools in Canada.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's just important we get it right and do it once … the memorial is an important reminder of the dark truth of what took place at Indian residential schools in Canada."

Several First Nations have reported what are believed to be unmarked graves at or near former residential school sites in Canada.

Trending Stories

Mayor Naheed Nenshi was at the ceremony Thursday, along with city councillors, elders, drummers and Indigenous residents.

“We are bringing the energy to the place where we can all move forward” said elder Leonard Bastien.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police investigating after residential school memorial vandalized at city hall' Calgary police investigating after residential school memorial vandalized at city hall
Calgary police investigating after residential school memorial vandalized at city hall – Aug 4, 2021

Horsefall said there is no time stamp on when the memorial will be built, but it is to be done after extensive consultation with the Indigenous community.

Story continues below advertisement

He said the vandalism may have helped move the process along.

“Nobody wants to see a memorial vandalized and so it does help provide some impetus,” he said.

The Calgary Bear Clan Patrol, a street patrol group, also held a ceremony to remember children at the schools. Member Yvonne Henderson said the group supports the work for a memorial.

Read more: Renewed interest in residential schools difficult for survivors at Calgary Stampede Elbow River camp

The group, along with elders and school survivors, also wants to see the original shoe memorial stay in some form to serve as a constant reminder.

“It is very concerning for us with the recent vandalism at the memorial. It was triggering and a reminder of the underlying racism that Indigenous people still experience,” Henderson said.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
city of calgary tagResidential Schools tagCanada residential schools tagCalgary residential school memorial tagCalgary First Nations tagCalgary Indigenous groups tagCalgary residential schools memorial tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers