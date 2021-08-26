COVID-19: 2 new deaths, 158 new cases in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan is inching closer to 600 total COVID-19 deaths as the provincial government has announced two new deaths and 158 new cases on Thursday.

Total reported COVID-19 cases have increased to 53,004 cases.

New cases were located with six in the far northwest, one in the far north central, 14 in the far northeast, 17 in the northwest, 31 in north central, 15 in the northeast, 27 in Saskatoon, eight in the central west, five in the central east, 11 in Regina, six in the southwest and eight in the southeast.

There are 83 new recoveries, which brings Saskatchewan’s total recoveries to 50,808.

Active cases are up to 1,602 with the seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers at 169, or 14 new cases per 100,000.

Residents in the 20 to 39-year age category make up nearly 37 per cent of new cases in the province, while almost 18 per cent of new cases are fully vaccinated people.

Hospitalizations are slightly down at 104, including 85 people receiving inpatient care and 19 in ICUs. Of the 104 patients, over 72 per cent were not fully vaccinated.

Saskatchewan recorded 2,455 administered COVID-19 vaccine doses on Thursday.