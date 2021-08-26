SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada 'should be proud' to raise flag again, O'Toole says on unmarked Indigenous graves
Radio - Canada 'should be proud' to raise flag again, O'Toole says on unmarked Indigenous graves

Health

COVID-19: 2 new deaths, 158 new cases in Saskatchewan

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 4:12 pm
COVID-19: 2 new deaths, 158 new cases in Saskatchewan - image View image in full screen
The Canadian Press file

Saskatchewan is inching closer to 600 total COVID-19 deaths as the provincial government has announced two new deaths and 158 new cases on Thursday.

Total reported COVID-19 cases have increased to 53,004 cases.

New cases were located with six in the far northwest, one in the far north central, 14 in the far northeast, 17 in the northwest, 31 in north central, 15 in the northeast, 27 in Saskatoon, eight in the central west, five in the central east, 11 in Regina, six in the southwest and eight in the southeast.

Read more: COVID-19: Saskatchewan health minister, opposition leader address vaccine mandates, restrictions

There are 83 new recoveries, which brings Saskatchewan’s total recoveries to 50,808.

Trending Stories

Active cases are up to 1,602 with the seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers at 169, or 14 new cases per 100,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents in the 20 to 39-year age category make up nearly 37 per cent of new cases in the province, while almost 18 per cent of new cases are fully vaccinated people.

Read more: Saskatchewan airports seeing rebound in air passenger traffic this summer

Hospitalizations are slightly down at 104, including 85 people receiving inpatient care and 19 in ICUs. Of the 104 patients, over 72 per cent were not fully vaccinated.

Saskatchewan recorded 2,455 administered COVID-19 vaccine doses on Thursday.

