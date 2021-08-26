Menu

Health

Campbellton, N.B. mayor calls ICU closure ‘unacceptable’

By Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 3:45 pm
Campbellton Mayor Ian Comeau. View image in full screen
Campbellton Mayor Ian Comeau. Callum Smith / Global News

The Campbellton Regional Hospital’s intensive care unit has been closed for two weeks as staffing shortages continue to plague New Brunswick’s health-care systems.

In a press release issued Thursday, a spokesperson for Vitalité Health Network says the move is aimed to reallocate resources to the hospital’s Emergency Department.

Read more: Campbellton hospital ICU temporarily closes to help emergency department amid staff shortages

“The Campbellton Regional Hospital is facing an unprecedented shortage of nursing staff,” writes Jean-René Noël, director of communications and community engagement for the province’s francophone health network.

“Although this shortage is being felt throughout the facility, the Emergency Department has been particularly affected.”

The closure of the ICU is set to last until Sept. 9 – which residents fear is too long.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: COVID-19: 8 new cases as New Brunswickers urged to follow public health guidelines

“It’s unacceptable,” Campbellton Mayor Ian Comeau told Global News.

Comeau says the timing of the closure, which comes as health experts continue to warn of an impending fourth wave of COVID-19, is dangerous.

The Restigouche region, which falls in provincial health Zone 5, was hard hit in prior waves – seeing the province’s first death attributed to the virus in June 2020.

Read more: First New Brunswick COVID-19 death involves resident at Atholville long-term care home

As of July 30, the Zone has 91 vacant nursing positions with 387 across Vitalité as a whole.

Comeau says he understands the implications of a staffing shortage, but feels local resources are being mishandled.

“We hear of vacancies, but we hear a lot of people’s stories of applying for vacancies at the Campbellton Regional Hospital and they’re told ‘well we have something for you in Bathurst, or Moncton,’” he says.

Trending Stories

The mayor told Global News the CRH has lost 19 doctors since 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

“Do we have a problem?” he asks. “We have to seriously look at that.”

New Brunswick Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said Thursday she’s working with all stakeholders to attack shortages provincewide.

“This is not a problem that’s happened overnight,” Shephard says. “This has been a long-standing issue that’s been accumulating.”

Read more: Vitalité warns of high occupancy, congestion at Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre

She said she hopes to have some solutions in the pending release of a provincial health plan, but cuts like this are going to have to happen for the time being.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s regrettable that programs need to be temporarily halted in support of other things like emergency rooms, but the fact is you will be seeing measures and opportunities of solutions coming forward in the near future.”

Click to play video: 'New Brunswick Medical Society calls for changes in health-care system' New Brunswick Medical Society calls for changes in health-care system
New Brunswick Medical Society calls for changes in health-care system

Comeau worries those solutions will come too late for the roughly 40,000 residents of the region – as well as folks across the river in Avignon and the Listuguj First Nation – who rely on the hospital.

Vitalité said patients who were in the ICU at the time of the temporary shutdown have been or will be transferred to the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst (98 km away) or the Edmundston Regional Hospital (198 km away).

“If some people die on their way there, I’m going to tell you, it’s not going to be a nice message,” warned Comeau.

Story continues below advertisement

New patients from the region requiring intensive care will also be redirected as stated, with those across the river given the choice to go to one of the alternate ICUs or one in Quebec.

