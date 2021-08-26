Menu

Cannabis

N.B. cannabis producers to be able to sell their products at their own facilities

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2021 3:06 pm
Licensed cannabis producers in New Brunswick now have the option to sell their own products on-site at their facilities.

Crown-owned Cannabis NB — which is the only legal retailer of recreational cannabis in the province — has announced a Cannabis FarmGate program.

Cannabis NB CEO Lori Stickles says the program will increase visibility for local licensed producers and create potential tourism opportunities.

Read more: New Brunswick says privatizing Cannabis NB off the table

Lara Wood, vice-president of operations, says producers will have to apply to Cannabis NB for consideration and all products must go through Health Canada’s new product approval process and adhere to federal rules for packaging.

She says Cannabis NB will charge an administrative fee, but producers can set the prices for their own stores.

Wood says there are currently five fully licensed producers in the province but at least a dozen are at varying steps of the licensing process.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
