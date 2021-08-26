Menu

News

Ottawa LRT worker suffers serious injury at Roosevelt Avenue site

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 2:19 pm
Ottawa paramedics took a man in his 50s to hospital in serious condition after a workplace accident at an Ottawa LRT construction site Thursday. View image in full screen
Ottawa paramedics took a man in his 50s to hospital in serious condition after a workplace accident at an Ottawa LRT construction site Thursday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man working on the Stage 2 extension of Ottawa’s light-rail transit line is in serious but stable condition after suffering an injury on-site Thursday.

Emergency responders were called shortly before 10:30 a.m. to the 300 block of Roosevelt Avenue, where work is underway to construct a bus-only bridge connecting the street to Workman Avenue across the transitway as part of the western LRT extension.

2 Ottawa LRT trains removed from service Thursday for coupler, heating issues

A 59-year-old man suffered a head injury at the site, according to police and paramedic spokespeople.

He was treated on site and taken to hospital, paramedics said, with his condition deemed “serious but stable.”

Kiewit Eurovia Vinci (KEV), the contractor tasked with building out the Stage 2 western extension, told the city that it is now investigating the incident alongside police and the Ministry of Labour, per a statement from Ottawa transit boss John Manconi.

Four Ottawa LRT workers were previously injured in May 2020 when a rebar cage collapsed at the Ottawa Airport construction site.

No sinkholes expected on second stage LRT tunnel, Ottawa mayor says
No sinkholes expected on second stage LRT tunnel, Ottawa mayor says – Sep 25, 2020
