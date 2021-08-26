Ottawa LRT worker suffers serious injury at Roosevelt Avenue site

Send this page to someone via email

A man working on the Stage 2 extension of Ottawa’s light-rail transit line is in serious but stable condition after suffering an injury on-site Thursday.

Emergency responders were called shortly before 10:30 a.m. to the 300 block of Roosevelt Avenue, where work is underway to construct a bus-only bridge connecting the street to Workman Avenue across the transitway as part of the western LRT extension.

A 59-year-old man suffered a head injury at the site, according to police and paramedic spokespeople.

He was treated on site and taken to hospital, paramedics said, with his condition deemed “serious but stable.”

Kiewit Eurovia Vinci (KEV), the contractor tasked with building out the Stage 2 western extension, told the city that it is now investigating the incident alongside police and the Ministry of Labour, per a statement from Ottawa transit boss John Manconi.

Story continues below advertisement

Four Ottawa LRT workers were previously injured in May 2020 when a rebar cage collapsed at the Ottawa Airport construction site.

0:46 No sinkholes expected on second stage LRT tunnel, Ottawa mayor says No sinkholes expected on second stage LRT tunnel, Ottawa mayor says – Sep 25, 2020