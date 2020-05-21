Four Ottawa LRT workers injured after rebar cage collapses at future airport station site

Send this page to someone via email

Four workers on Ottawa’s light-rail transit extension were sent to hospital Thursday morning after a rebar cage collapsed at the site of the future Ottawa airport station.

OC Transpo head John Manconi sent a memo to council stating there was an incident just before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday involving five people working on the Trillium Line extension near the Ottawa International Airport.

A spokesperson for TransitNext, a subsidiary of SNC-Lavalin contracted to build the southern extension of Ottawa’s LRT, confirmed the incident to Global News.

The spokesperson said a crew on the site was assembling a rebar cage from the inside when it collapsed onto five workers.

One worker was uninjured while the remaining four were taken to hospital for treatment, the spokesperson said.

Work on the site has been shut down while Ontario’s Ministry of Labour investigates.

