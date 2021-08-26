Menu

Canada

Guelph moves back to Level 1 Yellow, enforces outdoor watering restrictions

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 11:45 am
The City of Guelph says it will enforce Level 1 Yellow watering restrictions. View image in full screen
The City of Guelph says it will enforce Level 1 Yellow watering restrictions. File / Global News

After a few weeks of hot and dry weather, the City of Guelph says it will be enforcing watering restrictions for Level 1 Yellow in its outdoor water use program.

It’s the second time this summer that the city has had to increase its restrictions due to the weather, the local river flows, the amount of water being used and how much the city is pumping through the system.

Read more: Wildfires, drought and record heat — Why climate change matters in Election 2021

At Level 1 Yellow, residents can water their lawns between 7 to 9 a.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on odd or even calendar dates by address number — odd-numbered houses can water on odd-numbered dates and even-numbered houses on even dates.

“August has been hotter than average with low precipitation, and we’re seeing increased water use,” said Karen McKeown, the city’s outside water use program coordinator.

“The unusual dryness of late has reduced stream flows throughout the watershed, and the Grand River Conservation Authority has also called for people to reduce water use until pressure on the system eases this fall.”

Concerns remain for vulnerable populations amid Ontario heat wave

Watering trees and flowers or food gardens, running sprinklers for children’s recreational use, and at-home car washing are still allowed.

Trending Stories

At-home car washing can only be done using a hose with a shut–off nozzle or a bucket of water.

Read more: City of Guelph to host a free pool party for dogs

The city said officials will continue to monitor conditions and work with the Grand River Conservation Authority to decide whether more changes to watering restrictions are needed.

Residents can report a possible infraction at 519-837-2529 or fill out a report on the city’s website.

