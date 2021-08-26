Menu

Economy

Manitoba Hydro’s former headquarters up for sale

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 10:58 am
Manitoba Hydro is selling its former HQ. View image in full screen
Manitoba Hydro is selling its former HQ. File / Global News

Manitoba Hydro’s former headquarters is up for sale.

Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen said the Crown corporation is working on moving the last few employees working out of the old building at 820 Taylor Ave. down to their newer digs downtown.

“There are some communication jobs there, as well as a lab, but over the next 18 months, those jobs will be leaving the building for other Manitoba Hydro properties,” he said.

“The only people who’ve really used it over the last two years is the local film industry, for instance, as an office building, or as a hospital — you name it.”

Read more: Manitoba Hydro to relocate hundreds of employees

The roughly 120,000-square-foot facility is part of a growing area, he said.

“As we all know, with (bus rapid transit) in the vicinity and how Taylor Avenue has grown, with Walmart and other stores in the area, it’s a prime location.”

Owen said the Manitoba Electrical Museum and Hydro’s Fleet Services next door to the building are staying put.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba Hydro wants 3.5% rate hike to deal with large debt load' Manitoba Hydro wants 3.5% rate hike to deal with large debt load
Manitoba Hydro wants 3.5% rate hike to deal with large debt load – Jun 29, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HYDRO tagManitoba Hydro tagTaylor Avenue tagBruce Owen tagHydro Building tagManitoba Electrical Museum tagHydro headquarters tag

