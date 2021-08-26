Manitoba Hydro’s former headquarters up for sale

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Hydro’s former headquarters is up for sale.

Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen said the Crown corporation is working on moving the last few employees working out of the old building at 820 Taylor Ave. down to their newer digs downtown.

“There are some communication jobs there, as well as a lab, but over the next 18 months, those jobs will be leaving the building for other Manitoba Hydro properties,” he said.

“The only people who’ve really used it over the last two years is the local film industry, for instance, as an office building, or as a hospital — you name it.”

The roughly 120,000-square-foot facility is part of a growing area, he said.

“As we all know, with (bus rapid transit) in the vicinity and how Taylor Avenue has grown, with Walmart and other stores in the area, it’s a prime location.”

Owen said the Manitoba Electrical Museum and Hydro’s Fleet Services next door to the building are staying put.

