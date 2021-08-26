CIBC profit surges nearly 50% in Q3, topping expectations

Send this page to someone via email

CIBC beat expectations as it reported its third-quarter profit rose nearly 50 per cent compared with a year ago.

The bank says it earned $1.73 billion or $3.76 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31, up from $1.17 billion or $2.55 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $5.06 billion, up from $4.71 billion.

The increase came as CIBC reported a $99-million reversal of credit losses for its latest quarter compared with a provision for credit losses of $525 million in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, CIBC says it earned $3.93 per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of $2.71 per diluted share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the bank to earn $3.41 per share, according to financial market data firm Refinitiv.

“This quarter’s record top-line revenue and earnings per share underscore the breadth and quality of the growth we have across all of our key business units, as we continue to successfully navigate an uncertain environment by staying focused on our clients and on the well-being of our team,” CIBC CEO Victor Dodig said in a statement.

“This quarter we continued to make strategic investments in our future growth as we have throughout the pandemic.”

