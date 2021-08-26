Menu

Money

CIBC profit surges nearly 50% in Q3, topping expectations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2021 9:07 am
Click to play video: 'Canada election: Trudeau promises to raise corporate income tax rate on big banks' Canada election: Trudeau promises to raise corporate income tax rate on big banks
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau promised on Wednesday to raise the corporate income tax rate by three percentage rates on earnings over $1 billion for Canada’s big banks and insurance companies, adding that the government would ask them to “do a little bit more” to help Canada on the path to recovery. He said Canada’s banks have “continued to be incredibly successful, including through a pandemic where everyone else had to tighten their belts.”

CIBC beat expectations as it reported its third-quarter profit rose nearly 50 per cent compared with a year ago.

The bank says it earned $1.73 billion or $3.76 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31, up from $1.17 billion or $2.55 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $5.06 billion, up from $4.71 billion.

The increase came as CIBC reported a $99-million reversal of credit losses for its latest quarter compared with a provision for credit losses of $525 million in the same quarter last year.

Read more: Trudeau says he’ll raise taxes on the big banks to pay for COVID-19 recovery

 

On an adjusted basis, CIBC says it earned $3.93 per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of $2.71 per diluted share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the bank to earn $3.41 per share, according to financial market data firm Refinitiv.

“This quarter’s record top-line revenue and earnings per share underscore the breadth and quality of the growth we have across all of our key business units, as we continue to successfully navigate an uncertain environment by staying focused on our clients and on the well-being of our team,” CIBC CEO Victor Dodig said in a statement.

“This quarter we continued to make strategic investments in our future growth as we have throughout the pandemic.”

Click to play video: 'Banks latest workplace to implement COVID-19 vaccine policies' Banks latest workplace to implement COVID-19 vaccine policies
Banks latest workplace to implement COVID-19 vaccine policies
