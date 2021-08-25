Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Calgary dance teacher dies of brain cancer at 46: ‘She touched many lives’

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted August 25, 2021 9:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary dance teacher shedding light on brain cancer following diagnosis' Calgary dance teacher shedding light on brain cancer following diagnosis
A Calgary dance teacher is shedding light on the deadly impact of glioblastoma after being diagnosed with the brain cancer. Michael King reports. – Feb 9, 2020

Rochelle Gartner, a Calgary dance teacher who was diagnosed with brain cancer, died on Monday at age 46.

Read more: Calgary dance teacher shedding light on brain cancer following diagnosis

During her battle with cancer, Gartner brought awareness to the disease.

“Rochelle was a real warrior after she was diagnosed with glioblastoma in the spring of 2019, and she used her time after diagnosis to raise thousands of dollars and awareness of the disease,” said family spokesperson Sheila Rae.

Trending Stories

Gartner told Global News in February 2020: “I live life to the fullest because we never know when our last day is on earth.”

Story continues below advertisement

In lieu of flowers, the family asked people to consider donating to Rochelle’s Army, a fundraiser in her name.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cancer tagGlioblastoma tagCalgary dance teacher tagRochelle Gartner tagCalgary dance community tagCalgary dance teacher cancer dies tagCalgary dance teacher death tagRochelle Gartner cancer tagRochelle Gartner dead tagRochelle Gartner death tagRochelle Gartner dies tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers