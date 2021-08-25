Calgary dance teacher dies of brain cancer at 46: ‘She touched many lives’

Send this page to someone via email

Rochelle Gartner, a Calgary dance teacher who was diagnosed with brain cancer, died on Monday at age 46.

During her battle with cancer, Gartner brought awareness to the disease.

“Rochelle was a real warrior after she was diagnosed with glioblastoma in the spring of 2019, and she used her time after diagnosis to raise thousands of dollars and awareness of the disease,” said family spokesperson Sheila Rae.

Gartner told Global News in February 2020: “I live life to the fullest because we never know when our last day is on earth.”

In lieu of flowers, the family asked people to consider donating to Rochelle’s Army, a fundraiser in her name.