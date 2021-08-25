Margaret’s Place hospice ready for opening in Dundas

Send this page to someone via email

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday to officially open Margaret’s Place Hospice in Dundas.

The 10-bed hospice has been built on the campus of St. Joseph’s Villa, and the opening follows five years of fundraising during which the community donated $13 million through the “Gift of Love” campaign.

Christine Elliott, Ontario’s minister of health and long term care, says the new, end-of-life care facility is an important part of a complete system.

“Our government is committed to ensuring patients receive the care, dignity and respect that they deserve, in every stage of their life,” said Elliott.

“With health system partners like St. Joseph’s Health System and St. Joseph’s Villa”, Elliott added, “we are building a better connected health care system that is concentrated on the needs of patients and their families.”

Don Davidson, president and CEO of the St. Joseph’s Villa Foundation, said four of their beds are “respite” beds, “will allow people to come in for a few days or weeks, so that their caregivers can get a rest and take care of themselves.”

“I think that’s a really incredible part of this hospice,” said Davidson. “Thinking differently about the kinds of care needs that people have so we can do more and use this beautiful space as effectively as we possibly can.”

The St. Joseph’s Villa Foundation will be hosting a community open house from Saturday through Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, before residents start being admitted to Margaret’s Place on September 7.

Hospice care is free to patients in Ontario.

The Ministry of Health supports approximately 60 per cent of operational expenses. To provide the services and programs for patients and families, the foundation relies on the community for the other 40 per cent, totalling approximately $520,000 annually.