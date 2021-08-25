Menu

Heat warnings in effect across much of southern Ontario, humidex could be as high as 42 C

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2021 10:40 am
Click to play video: 'Torontonians find ways to cool off during heat warning' Torontonians find ways to cool off during heat warning
WATCH ABOVE: Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for much of Southern Ontario and Torontonians found ways to keep cool in the heat. Erica Vella reports – Aug 12, 2021

There are heat warnings up across much of southern Ontario, spanning from Windsor to Ottawa and up to the Bruce Peninsula.

Environment Canada says temperatures could reach 33 C in some regions, while humidex values could be as high as 42.

At night, lows are only expected to hit between 20 and 22 C.

Trending Stories

Read more: Greater Toronto Area under heat warning, ‘hot and humid’ conditions may extend into next week

Environment Canada says the heat is expected to continue through Thursday.

It says the high temperatures could also lead to degrading air quality, which could affect people’s health.

The agency says the risks are greater for young children, pregnant people, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and those working or exercising outdoors.

