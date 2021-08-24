2 people suffer life-threatening injuries after crash on Highway 407 in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Officials say two people are in life-threatening condition after a crash on Highway 407 in Brampton on Tuesday.

According to a tweet from Ontario Provincial Police, the crash happened between Hurontario Street and Mavis Road.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 6:18 p.m.

OPP said all westbound lanes of the highway are closed in the area and officers are on scene.

The reopening time is not known.

Peel paramedics told Global News they transported two people to a trauma centre.

One male victim and one female victim were reported to have suffered critical injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

COLLISION: #Hwy407 #Brampton: all westbound lanes are closed between #Hurontario St and Mavis Rd for a collision investigation. @OPP_HSD on scene. Reopening time unknown. ^nk — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) August 24, 2021

0:31 3 sent to hospital after vehicles collide in Baltimore, Ont. 3 sent to hospital after vehicles collide in Baltimore, Ont.