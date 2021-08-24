Manitoba premier not committing to stay on until leadership vote

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is leaving the door open to retire before his successor is chosen in a party leadership vote this fall.

Pallister says he will let people know when he decides to leave and is indicating he might go before the legislature resumes in early October.

Pallister announced earlier this month plans to step down and said on Monday that he assumed a vote on his replacement would be held within a few weeks.

The Progressive Conservative party later Monday set a date for the leadership vote of Oct. 30, and has laid out rules that include a $25,000 entry fee.

So far, former Health Minister Heather Stefanson is the only person to declare her intention to seek the leadership.

Families Minister Rochelle Squires and Finance Minister Scott Fielding, who had each previously said they were considering running, said Tuesday they won’t be candidates.

Fielding told Global News he will be supporting Stefanson in her bid to become leader.

–With files from William Reimer

