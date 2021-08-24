Nova Scotia top court dismisses ‘GRABHER’ licence plate appeal

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia man’s appeal has been dismissed after a months-long fight to reverse the revocation of his personalized licence plate bearing his surname, “Grabher.”

Lawyers for Lorne Wayne Grabher filed for appeal in January on the grounds that his right to freedom of expression had been violated.

Justice Cindy A. Bourgeois wrote in her decision that the trial judge was right to rule that Grabher’s personalized plate was not an area to which freedom of expression applied.

Bourgeois says the “GRABHER” licence plate could in fact be interpreted as a call to gender-based violence.

Grabher’s Nova Scotia plate, which he had for nearly 30 years, was flagged by the province’s Registrar of Motor Vehicles in December 2016 after it received a complaint the sign promoted hatred toward women.

Under provincial regulations, Nova Scotia’s registrar can refuse to issue personalized licence plates if the proposed combination of characters expresses or implies a word, phrase or idea that could be considered offensive or in poor taste.

