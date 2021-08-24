Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia top court dismisses ‘GRABHER’ licence plate appeal

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 24, 2021 3:20 pm
Lorne Grabher displays his personalized licence plate in Dartmouth, N.S. on Friday, March 24, 2017. View image in full screen
Lorne Grabher displays his personalized licence plate in Dartmouth, N.S. on Friday, March 24, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

A Nova Scotia man’s appeal has been dismissed after a months-long fight to reverse the revocation of his personalized licence plate bearing his surname, “Grabher.”

Lawyers for Lorne Wayne Grabher filed for appeal in January on the grounds that his right to freedom of expression had been violated.

Read more: Nova Scotia man appeals revocation of personalized licence plate bearing surname

Justice Cindy A. Bourgeois wrote in her decision that the trial judge was right to rule that Grabher’s personalized plate was not an area to which freedom of expression applied.

Bourgeois says the “GRABHER” licence plate could in fact be interpreted as a call to gender-based violence.

Read more: N.S. court says man’s rights not infringed when Grabher plate was revoked 

Grabher’s Nova Scotia plate, which he had for nearly 30 years, was flagged by the province’s Registrar of Motor Vehicles in December 2016 after it received a complaint the sign promoted hatred toward women.

Under provincial regulations, Nova Scotia’s registrar can refuse to issue personalized licence plates if the proposed combination of characters expresses or implies a word, phrase or idea that could be considered offensive or in poor taste.

Click to play video: 'N.S. highest court hearing case of Lorne Grabher' N.S. highest court hearing case of Lorne Grabher
N.S. highest court hearing case of Lorne Grabher – Jan 19, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
