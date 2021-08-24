Menu

Health

COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 11 new cases on Tuesday

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 11:59 am
Click to play video: 'NSTU President Reacts to Province’s Back-to-School Plan' NSTU President Reacts to Province’s Back-to-School Plan
NS Teachers Union President, Paul Wozney, reacts to the Nova Scotia government’s back-to-school plan.

Nova Scotia reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 new recoveries on Tuesday.

Seven of the new cases are in the province’s central health zone. Three are related to travel and four are close contacts of previously reported cases.

Two cases are in the northern health zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases.

Read more: N.S. releases back-to-school plan, sets Sept. 15 target to lift COVID-19 restrictions

Another two are in the western health zone and are related to travel.

There are now 49 active cases of COVID-19 and nobody is currently in hospital with the virus. Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,387 tests on Monday.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, 77.4 per cent of Nova Scotians have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 69.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The province has set a target date of Sept. 15 to lift COVID-19 restrictions, provided 75 per cent of Nova Scotians are fully vaccinated and case numbers remain low.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia unveils COVID-19 back-to-school plan' Nova Scotia unveils COVID-19 back-to-school plan
Nova Scotia unveils COVID-19 back-to-school plan
