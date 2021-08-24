COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 11 new cases on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 new recoveries on Tuesday.

Seven of the new cases are in the province’s central health zone. Three are related to travel and four are close contacts of previously reported cases.

Two cases are in the northern health zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases.

Another two are in the western health zone and are related to travel.

There are now 49 active cases of COVID-19 and nobody is currently in hospital with the virus. Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,387 tests on Monday.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, 77.4 per cent of Nova Scotians have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 69.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

The province has set a target date of Sept. 15 to lift COVID-19 restrictions, provided 75 per cent of Nova Scotians are fully vaccinated and case numbers remain low.

1:56 Nova Scotia unveils COVID-19 back-to-school plan Nova Scotia unveils COVID-19 back-to-school plan