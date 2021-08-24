Peterborough police officer makes gunpoint arrest of 2 men brandishing weapons

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough police officer made a gunpoint arrest Sunday evening after two men were brandishing weapons.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 7 p.m., officers were called to a residence in the area of McDonnel and Stewart streets following reports of a disturbance and a man brandishing an axe.

Officers located two men — one with an axe, the other with a baseball bat — facing each other.

Police say one officer initiated a gunpoint arrest and demanded both men drop the weapons and lie on the ground. Police say both men dropped the weapons and after several attempts, the man who was brandishing the axe eventually complied with the order.

Story continues below advertisement

The other man was released unconditionally, police said.

Daycota Csiszar, 27, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats to damage property and failure to comply with an undertaking to not possess any weapons as defined by the Criminal Code.

The accused was held in custody and appeared in court on Monday, police said Tuesday morning.