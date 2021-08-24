Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police officer makes gunpoint arrest of 2 men brandishing weapons

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 9:57 am
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
According to police, two men were confronting each other while brandishing weapons. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough police officer made a gunpoint arrest Sunday evening after two men were brandishing weapons.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 7 p.m., officers were called to a residence in the area of McDonnel and Stewart streets following reports of a disturbance and a man brandishing an axe.

Officers located two men — one with an axe, the other with a baseball bat — facing each other.

Read more: Wanted Peterborough man charged with drug possession, police say

Police say one officer initiated a gunpoint arrest and demanded both men drop the weapons and lie on the ground. Police say both men dropped the weapons and after several attempts, the man who was brandishing the axe eventually complied with the order.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The other man was released unconditionally, police said.

Daycota Csiszar, 27, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats to damage property and failure to comply with an undertaking to not possess any weapons as defined by the Criminal Code.

The accused was held in custody and appeared in court on Monday, police said Tuesday morning.

Click to play video: 'Repeat offenders a “revolving door issue” : police' Repeat offenders a “revolving door issue” : police
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagPeterborough crime tagWeapons tagStewart Street tagMcDonnel Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers