Jimmy Hayes, former NHLer and Leafs draft pick, dies suddenly at 31

Jimmy Hayes, the former college hockey star, NHLer and Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick, died suddenly on Monday at the age of 31, according to police in Boston.

First responders were called to Hayes’ home on Monday morning, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. Hayes was pronounced dead at the scene and no further details were released.

The six-foot-five, 215-pound winger led Boston College to a national hockey championship before going on to play seven seasons in the NHL for the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils.

The Toronto Maple Leafs selected him in the second round, 60th overall, in the 2008 NHL entry draft, though he did not make his NHL debut until 2011 after a trade to the Blackhawks.

Hayes played his last pro year in 2018-19 as a member of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, the Pittsburgh Penguins’ minor-league affiliate. He later became co-host of the podcast Missin Curfew.

Several teams and dozens of current and former NHLers mourned Hayes on Twitter Monday. They also offered their condolences to his wife, Kristen, sons Beau and Mac and brother Kevin, who currently plays for the Philadelphia Flyers.

“So devastated,” Ottawa Senators star Brady Tkachuk tweeted. “Jimmy was not only a role model to me but also to so many young hockey players in Boston.”

“His warm personality made an immediate impact in the locker room and with our fans,” the Blackhawks said in a statement.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Maple Leafs draft pick, Jimmy Hayes. Known for his character and kindness around the league, Jimmy will be dearly missed by all. Our thoughts are with the entire Hayes family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/T9lPlBBy0E — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) August 23, 2021

Boston College Hockey is heartbroken over the passing of Jimmy Hayes. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Hayes family. pic.twitter.com/2nL59U6Fgs — BC Hockey (@BCHockey) August 23, 2021

The Boston Bruins are heartbroken by the passing of Dorchester native and former Bruin Jimmy Hayes. Our thoughts are with his wife Kristen, his sons Beau and Mac, and the entire Hayes family during this very difficult time. pic.twitter.com/j9W7CyxSGs — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 23, 2021

The native of Dorchester, Mass., is survived by his wife and children, along with four siblings and his parents, Shelagh and Kevin Hayes Sr.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

Learn more about how to help someone in crisis here.