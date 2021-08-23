Ottawa police release suspect photos after 2 pharmacies robbed at knifepoint

Send this page to someone via email

Two pharmacies in Ottawa’s Centretown neighbourhood were robbed on Saturday by the same suspect within hours of each other, police said Monday.

The first robbery took place at a pharmacy in the 700 block of Gladstone Avenue around 10 a.m., while the second happened at roughly 11:40 a.m. in the 700 block of Somerset Street West.

The robber threatened the pharmacy clerk with a knife in both situations and demanded medication before taking off on foot with meds in hand.

Police said the suspect is a man in his 20s, between five-foot-eight-inches and six feet tall, with a slim build and long, straight, dark hair. He was wearing a long-sleeve grey hoodie, dark blue jeans, black shoes and a medical mask. A black computer case was strapped over his shoulder.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5116. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

