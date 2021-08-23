Menu

Politics

Komagata Maru memorial in B.C. vandalized: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 23, 2021 3:10 pm
The Komagata Maru monument is seen in downtown Vancouver on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Police are calling the defacing of the public memorial in Vancouver, which displays the names of those who were on board a ship that was forced to return to India, a possible hate crime. View image in full screen
The Komagata Maru monument is seen in downtown Vancouver on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Police are calling the defacing of the public memorial in Vancouver, which displays the names of those who were on board a ship that was forced to return to India, a possible hate crime. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

VANCOUVER – The defacing of a public memorial in Vancouver to those who were aboard a ship that was forced to return to India more than a century ago is being treated by police as a possible hate crime.

Police say they began an investigation Sunday after seeing reports that white paint had been splattered on the Komagata Maru memorial on the city’s seawall in the Coal Harbour neighbourhood.

The Komagata Maru, which arrived in Vancouver’s Burrard Inlet on May 23, 1914, carrying 376 people, was denied entry to Canada even though those on board were British subjects.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: What was the Komagata Maru incident and why does it matter?

Police say the graffiti, which included multiple white handprints, covered the names of people who had been aboard the vessel.

Premier John Horgan says in a social media post that he is “deeply upset and angry” by the vandalism.

Police say front-line officers and specially trained investigators are gathering evidence.

“Police are treating the troubling incident as a possible hate crime,” the department says in a news release on Monday.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
