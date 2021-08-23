Menu

Crime

Wanted Peterborough man charged with drug possession: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 23, 2021 11:37 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man wanted on several warrants. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man wanted on several warrants is facing further drug charges following an incident on the weekend.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around noon Saturday offices responded to a report of suspicious activity at a parking lot in the area of George Street North and Townsend Street.

When officers arrived, they learned that one of people was wanted on warrants by the Peterborough Police Service and two other police services.

The man was taken into custody on the strength of the warrants. During his arrest, police say officers located a number of pills and drug paraphernalia.

Lucan Watters, 43, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance (other drugs) and failure to attend court after having appeared.

He was held in custody, appeared in court on Sunday, at which time he was remanded into custody and will appear in court on Monday, police said.

Repeat offenders a “revolving door issue” : police – Aug 13, 2021

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagDrugs tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough crime tagWanted tagDrug Possession tagLucan Watters tag

