Wanted Peterborough man charged with drug possession: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man wanted on several warrants is facing further drug charges following an incident on the weekend.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around noon Saturday offices responded to a report of suspicious activity at a parking lot in the area of George Street North and Townsend Street.

When officers arrived, they learned that one of people was wanted on warrants by the Peterborough Police Service and two other police services.

The man was taken into custody on the strength of the warrants. During his arrest, police say officers located a number of pills and drug paraphernalia.

Lucan Watters, 43, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance (other drugs) and failure to attend court after having appeared.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody, appeared in court on Sunday, at which time he was remanded into custody and will appear in court on Monday, police said.

2:13 Repeat offenders a “revolving door issue” : police Repeat offenders a “revolving door issue” : police – Aug 13, 2021