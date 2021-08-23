SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
Today on CJOB
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM | CJOB
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba to announce vaccine lottery scholarship winners

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 23, 2021 10:40 am
Manitoba will announce the scholarship winners of its vaccine lottery Monday. View image in full screen
Manitoba will announce the scholarship winners of its vaccine lottery Monday. Shane Gibson/Global News

The province will announce the young Manitobans taking home $25,000 scholarships on Monday morning.

Advanced education, skills and immigration minister Wayne Ewachko will make the announcement at 11 a.m. from the Manitoba Legislature.

Read more: First winners of Manitoban vaccine lottery take home $100K each

The 10 scholarships are part of the province’s Vax to Win program, aimed at encouraging and incentivizing COVID-19 vaccines, and will go to Manitobans between the ages of 12 and 17 who received their first dose of the vaccine on or before Aug. 2.

Last week, the province announced seven people as winners of $100,000 prizes as part of the lottery — the first of two such drawings.

Trending Stories

The second draw will be open to everyone 12 and up who have received two doses on or before Sept. 6.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba Vaccine Lotto winner Trent Fingler on why he got vaccinated' Manitoba Vaccine Lotto winner Trent Fingler on why he got vaccinated
Manitoba Vaccine Lotto winner Trent Fingler on why he got vaccinated
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagManitoba COVID-19 tagVaccine Lottery tagVax to Win tagWayne Ewachko tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers