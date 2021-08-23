Manitoba to announce vaccine lottery scholarship winners

Send this page to someone via email

The province will announce the young Manitobans taking home $25,000 scholarships on Monday morning.

Advanced education, skills and immigration minister Wayne Ewachko will make the announcement at 11 a.m. from the Manitoba Legislature.

The 10 scholarships are part of the province’s Vax to Win program, aimed at encouraging and incentivizing COVID-19 vaccines, and will go to Manitobans between the ages of 12 and 17 who received their first dose of the vaccine on or before Aug. 2.

Last week, the province announced seven people as winners of $100,000 prizes as part of the lottery — the first of two such drawings.

The second draw will be open to everyone 12 and up who have received two doses on or before Sept. 6.

