Heat warning remains in effect for Hamilton

A heat warning issued by Hamilton’s medical officer of health on Saturday remains in effect for Monday and could stick around through most of the week ahead.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 31 C with a mix of sun and cloud on Aug. 23 with overnight lows only going down to about 20 C overnight.

Maximum daytime temperatures could have humidex values between 37 and 40.

“Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the air quality health index to approach the high-risk category,” the agency said in its own warning on Monday morning.

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.”

The city has designated 91 cooling places across the Hamilton area, which includes 65 spray pads, 21 public library locations, seven recreation centres and two pools.

Hamilton hit highs of 30.6 C on both Saturday and Sunday, according to Environment Canada

There’s slight relief expected by Thursday when the forecast calls for a high of 27 C.

Friday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 23.

Niagara Region also has a heat warning in effect for Monday. It is also expecting hot, humid conditions to remain for most of the week.

