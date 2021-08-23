Menu

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will convene G7 for talks on Afghanistan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 23, 2021 12:43 am
Afghan exodus: families in Canada worried about loved ones under Taliban rule

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will convene a meeting of leaders from the Group of Seven nations on Tuesday for “urgent talks on the situation in Afghanistan.”

Johnson revealed the plan in a statement posted on Twitter.

He says it’s “vital that the international community works together to ensure safe evacuations, prevent a humanitarian crisis and support the Afghan people to secure the gains of the last 20 years.”

The U.K. holds this year’s presidency of the G7 nations, which is also made up of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

Deadly stampedes in Kabul amid race to get people out of Afghanistan

There was no immediate word from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s camp on whether he would take time away from the election campaign to attend the meeting.

Read more: ‘We are desperate’: The frightening new reality faced by the women of Afghanistan

Trudeau has faced criticism in recent days for not acting fast enough to evacuate Afghans who supported Canada’s military and diplomatic efforts in the war-torn country.

So far, three Canadian planes have carried evacuees out of the chaotic Kabul airport.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
