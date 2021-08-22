‘Encouraging’: MLHU ‘Doses After Dark’ pop-up clinic doles out over 110 COVID shots in 2 days

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says its weekend pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in downtown London, Ont., was a success.

On Friday and Saturday, the health unit doled out first and second doses of the vaccine from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the parking lot at the corner of Richmond and Angel streets.

It was through a pop-up initiative dubbed “Doses After Dark” that aimed to target the 18- to 25-year-old crowd.

“I’m really encouraged by how Doses After Dark went,” said Dr. Alex Summers, associate medical officer of health with the MLHU. “Over the two evenings, we delivered over 110 doses and 45 per cent of those are first doses, which is awesome to see.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I think people come to get the vaccine in different ways and different times, but once they realize it’s something that they want to do and something the community needs them to do, they’re really excited to do it.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I think people come to get the vaccine in different ways and different times, but once they realize it's something that they want to do and something the community needs them to do, they're really excited to do it."

Summers says the health unit is still waiting on specific demographic information in terms of who got the vaccine, “but we did see quite a few folks from the younger age cohort. A majority of people were under the age of 30.”

Doses After Dark is set to make a return next weekend.

Summers says Londoners can also expect more initiatives similar to this one.

“Over the next little while, you’ll see us again in schools, you’ll see us really starting to provide easy access to families and kids over the age of 12,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“If anybody has ideas for groups we should be partnering with, please let us know at health@mlhu.on.ca. We’re always looking for creative and helpful ideas.”

The health unit has partnered with Pride London and is holding a pop-up vaccination clinic from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Palasad Social Bowl located at 777 Adelaide St.

Entertainment schedule for our pop-up covid vaccine clinic with @MLHealthUnit at @SocialbowlLDN, this Sunday, August 22nd from 1-7pm. We kick things off with award winning DJ Kevin Evans, followed by a cabaret of local queer musicians and drag queen/kings.#ldnont #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/zrjaMJfsfE — Pride London Festival (@prideldnfest) August 20, 2021