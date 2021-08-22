Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police identify homicide victim found inside burnt vehicle in Toronto’s east end

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 22, 2021 2:13 pm
Forty-year-old Johann Persaud is the city's 49th homicide victim of 2021. View image in full screen
Forty-year-old Johann Persaud is the city's 49th homicide victim of 2021. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police have identified a homicide victim who officers say was found inside a burnt vehicle in the city’s east end earlier this month.

Police previously told Global News emergency crews were called to a farm field in the area of Gordon Murison Lane and Steeles Avenue East at 6 a.m. on Aug. 14 for reports of a vehicle fire.

Officers and firefighters attended and extinguished the flames. It was later discovered that a man’s body was inside of the vehicle, police said.

Read more: 2 victims seriously injured after shooting at Scarborough plaza: police

Police said a post-mortem examination was conducted and the man’s death was determined to be a homicide.

Trending Stories

On Saturday, he was identified as 40-year-old Toronto resident Johann Persaud.

Story continues below advertisement

His death marks the city’s 49th homicide of 2021.

Officers are continuing to investigate and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Toronto Crime Stoppers unveils playground refurbished after 2018 shooting' Toronto Crime Stoppers unveils playground refurbished after 2018 shooting
Toronto Crime Stoppers unveils playground refurbished after 2018 shooting – Aug 5, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagHomicide tagToronto tagToronto crime tagScarborough tagtoronto police service tagburnt vehicle tagbody found in vehicle tagGordon Murison Lane and Steeles Avenue East tagJohann Persaud tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers