Police identify homicide victim found inside burnt vehicle in Toronto’s east end

Toronto police have identified a homicide victim who officers say was found inside a burnt vehicle in the city’s east end earlier this month.

Police previously told Global News emergency crews were called to a farm field in the area of Gordon Murison Lane and Steeles Avenue East at 6 a.m. on Aug. 14 for reports of a vehicle fire.

Officers and firefighters attended and extinguished the flames. It was later discovered that a man’s body was inside of the vehicle, police said.

Police said a post-mortem examination was conducted and the man’s death was determined to be a homicide.

On Saturday, he was identified as 40-year-old Toronto resident Johann Persaud.

His death marks the city’s 49th homicide of 2021.

Officers are continuing to investigate and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

