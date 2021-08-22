Edmonton Oil Kings ‘deeply saddened’ by death of hockey player Caleb Reimer

The Edmonton Oil Kings are extending their condolences following the death of 16-year-old player Caleb Reimer, who was one of three teens killed in a collision in British Columbia early Saturday morning.

At around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Reimer and fellow up-and-coming hockey players Ronin Sharma and Parker Magnuson died when their car crashed into a tree in Surrey, B.C.

Reimer, a Surrey native, joined the Oil Kings organization in 2019 after being drafted 18th overall in that year’s WHL Prospects Draft.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Caleb Reimer at the age of 16,” Oil Kings president of hockey operations and general manager Kirt Hill said in a statement Sunday.

“Caleb was a young man with a bright future both on and off the ice. He was a person that you loved to be around, he was a great teammate and a great friend.”

View image in full screen Caleb Reimer and Ronin Sharma. Courtesy, Adriana D'Alessandro

Hill said he will never forget the first phone call he had with Reimer the day the Oil Kings drafted him to the organization. Hill said he could feel the excitement from the teen on the other end of the line.

“We will all remember his first WHL goal at the DCA and the pure joy and excitement that followed in his celebration with his teammates. We will truly miss having Caleb in our lives each and every day. He was part of our family and will be a tremendous loss in all of our hearts.”

Hill also offered the organization’s condolences to the friends and families of all three teens involved in the deadly collision.

WHL commission Ron Robison also issued a statement Sunday, saying the entire league is shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic loss.

“The WHL extends its heartfelt condolences to Caleb’s family, his teammates on the Oil Kings and previously with the Delta Hockey Academy and his many friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this very difficult time.”

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.