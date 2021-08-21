SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Military deployed to help Northwest Territories amid surge in COVID-19 cases

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 21, 2021 8:31 pm
Public Safety Canada says it has approved a request for help from the Northwest Territories as the territory deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The territory says there are 198 active cases, with the majority of them occurring in the Sahtu region.

The Fort Good Hope area has been particularly hard hit, with 86 active cases in a community of about 500.

Read more: Nearly 95,000 COVID-19 cases reported among health-care workers in Canada

The ministry says the Canadian Rangers will be providing assistance.

As a result of the rise in COVID-19 cases, Liberal incumbent Michael McLeod says his campaign is suspending in-person events and door-knocking.

The Red Cross says in a statement that it is in discussions with the N.W.T. government about how best to help.

“The Canadian Red Cross is well-positioned to assist with pandemic efforts and continues to work with all levels of government to address emerging needs across the country,” spokeswoman Kristen Long said in a statement.

Fort Good Hope Chief Tommy Kakfwi previously told The Canadian Press that the community had asked the territory’s government for help with policing to ensure residents comply with COVID-19 measures.

He also said Fort Good Hope requested GPS spot devices for people isolating out at their camps and in isolation spaces in town.

