Remains of missing Alberta man, 64, recovered from lake in B.C.’s Interior

The remains of a missing man from Alberta were recovered from a lake in B.C.’s Shuswap region on Friday afternoon.

According to Sicamous RCMP, the 64-year-old from Red Deer, Alta., had been missing since Aug. 11 and was presumed drowned.

Police say the man went into distress while swimming near his boat in deep water on Mara Lake.

Sicamous RCMP said the man’s remains were located by the Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team (HEART), a non-profit charitable organization based in Manitoba.

RCMP say they removed the body and notified the BC Coroner Service.

Police added that the RCMP’s Southeast District’s underwater recovery team conducted an unsuccessful three-day search of the lake, Aug. 13-15.

HEART started its own three-day search on Aug. 18.

“The Sicamous RCMP thanked the members of the HEART team for their efforts and success,” said Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil, “which provided much-needed closure to the grieving family of the victim.”

