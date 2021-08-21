Black Lives Matter Golf tournament aims to make golf a more inclusive game in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

Black Lives Matter Golf Nova Scotia hosted its second annual golf tournament on Saturday. The initiative was formed last year to break down economic and social barriers and make golf a more inclusive game.

“Historically, golf has been dominated by white people only,” said Douglas Hill, a committee member for Black Lives Matter golf.

“There’s been a lack of representation with respect to Black, Indigenous, and people of colour.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "There's been a lack of representation with respect to Black, Indigenous, and people of colour."

Throngs of people took to the green at the invitational golf tournament hosted by the Grandview Golf and Country Club in East Preston, one of Canada’s original Black communities.

Read more: Black Lives Matter golf program opens doors for Nova Scotia youth

“We’re using golf as a platform to bring greater awareness around the lack of representation as well as the social justice movement of Black Lives Matter,” said Hill.

Story continues below advertisement

The tournament was a scramble format, with 30 teams consisting of one youth, one female and two mentors. The event was free for all 120 participants and included free hats and shirts for the youth.

“The tournament is important because just to get recognition out there that Black golfers are an actual thing,” said Hill’s son, Xavier. “It’s not just Tiger Woods out there.”

Money from the tournament was raised through sponsorships, and will support three initiatives: the tournament itself, the Black Lives Matter junior mentorship program and a scholarship fund.

Hill said the owner of Grandview donated $3,000 to the scholarship fund. He said there will be a fourth initiative added next year for golf clinics for BIPOC women.