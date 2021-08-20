Toronto Pearson airport issues warning over anticipated weekend delays due to increased travellers

If you’re set to fly through Toronto Pearson International Airport, officials are warning it could take up to three hours to go through customs due to federal COVID-19 measures.

According to a statement issued by a spokesperson for the airport to Global News on Friday, a higher number of passengers are expected to pass through the terminals at Toronto Pearson on Saturday and Sunday. They noted as travel restrictions continue to be eased in jurisdictions, passenger volumes are likely to keep increasing into September.

The warning came days after travellers at the airport posted complaints on social media about a lack of physical distancing, various delays and a lack of communication at the terminals.

Based on the current federal government’s requirements for COVID-19 health screening, especially for international travellers, anticipated delays are currently ranging between one and three hours.

The spokesperson said airport staff are working to create new holding spaces at Terminals 1 and 3 for passengers in an effort to reduce long wait times on aircraft. They also said staff are trying to work closely with each airline’s baggage handling crews and if there are customs delays, staff will work to free up carousels.

It was unclear if there would be additional personnel on duty with Canada Border Services Agency or the various baggage handling companies to accommodate the anticipated rise in travellers.

For those looking to pick up passengers, airport staff encouraged using the free cellphone lot to wait in order to avoid curbside traffic-related issues.