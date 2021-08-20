SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Toronto Public Health recommends employers require proof of COVID vaccination

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 20, 2021 11:07 am
WATCH ABOVE: City of Toronto to require employees to have COVID-19 vaccinations.

Toronto’s top doctor is encouraging employers in the city to institute policies that would require staff to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

Dr. Eileen de Villa says workplaces should come up with a vaccination policy that — at minimum — requires unvaccinated employees to get a medical exemption from a doctor or take a vaccine education course.

She says the policy should be complete with timelines and a plan to protect workers’ personal health information.

Read more: City of Toronto will require all employees to have both COVID-19 vaccine shots by Oct. 30

The recommendation comes a day after the City of Toronto announced it would require vaccines for city staff and Toronto Transit Commission employees.

Toronto Public Health says the city’s vaccine mandate “goes above and beyond” de Villa’s recommendations, but that it serves as a model for other employers to adopt.

There have been a flood of new vaccine mandates over the past week after Ottawa announced it would require all federal public servants and workers in some federally regulated industries to get protected against COVID-19.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
