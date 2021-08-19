SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Highest new COVID-19 infections in a day since mid-May in Saskatchewan

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted August 19, 2021 8:25 pm
There are 190 new COVID-19 infections in Saskatchewan as of Friday, according to health officials. View image in full screen
There are 190 new COVID-19 infections in Saskatchewan as of Friday, according to health officials. Graphic

Saskatchewan had its highest daily number of new COVID-19 infections in over three months on Thursday.

According to the provincial government’s dashboard, there were 190 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 51,821.

This is the most new infections since May 15, when 199 were reported.

Read more: SHA confirms 9 COVID-19 cases associated with Saskatchewan Roughriders’ season opener

The seven-day average of new daily infections grew to 129 from 122 on Wednesday.

Saskatchewan’s active COVID-19 cases have increased and now sit at 1,203. It is the highest number since June 5, when it was 1,241. The Saskatoon zone leads the province with 269 active cases.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 86 patients with COVID-19: 70 are receiving inpatient care and 16 are in intensive care units.

Read more: Sask. NDP calls for mandatory vaccination for teachers, staff in return-to-school plan

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 50,032 following 54 more recoveries.

According to the dashboard, 2,088 COVID-19 tests were performed on Wednesday. To date, 993,042 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 1,453,199 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

