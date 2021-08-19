Highest new COVID-19 infections in a day since mid-May in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan had its highest daily number of new COVID-19 infections in over three months on Thursday.

According to the provincial government’s dashboard, there were 190 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 51,821.

This is the most new infections since May 15, when 199 were reported.

The seven-day average of new daily infections grew to 129 from 122 on Wednesday.

Saskatchewan’s active COVID-19 cases have increased and now sit at 1,203. It is the highest number since June 5, when it was 1,241. The Saskatoon zone leads the province with 269 active cases.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 86 patients with COVID-19: 70 are receiving inpatient care and 16 are in intensive care units.

Story continues below advertisement

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 50,032 following 54 more recoveries.

According to the dashboard, 2,088 COVID-19 tests were performed on Wednesday. To date, 993,042 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 1,453,199 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

1:34 Survey shows little sympathy for unvaccinated, Sask. residents less likely to mask up Survey shows little sympathy for unvaccinated, Sask. residents less likely to mask up