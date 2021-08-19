North Okanagan RCMP bust highway speeder doing 211 km/h

Send this page to someone via email

Police in the North Okanagan say they stopped not one, but two excessive speeders on Wednesday evening.

According to the RCMP, officers were conducting speed enforcement along Highway 97A in Spallumcheen when a northbound vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed approached them at approximately 8:30 p.m.

“Using a calibrated laser, officers confirmed the speed of the passenger car to be 211 km/h, over double the posted speed limit of 100 km/h,” Vernon RCMP said in a press release.

Police say officers pulled the vehicle over near Eagle Rock Road. The driver, a 30-year-old man from Salmon Arm, was issued a $483 violation ticket for excessive speeding, and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Later that night, though, police say a vehicle doing 170 km/h was stopped on Highway 97A near Greenhow Road.

That driver, an 18-year old West Kelowna man, was also issued a $483 violation ticket, along with his vehicle being impounded for 7 days.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP remains committed to ensuring the safety of our roadways,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

“Speeding is a leading cause of deaths on B.C. roads and exceeding the speed limit puts yourself and others at risk. Driving at this speed is incredibly dangerous and there is absolutely no tolerance for it.”

