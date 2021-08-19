Edmonton police warn of release of violent offender

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service is warning the public about the release of a convicted violent offender.

Police said Thursday that Christopher Chung, 42, will be living in the Edmonton area. Officers believe he will commit another violent offence against someone while in the community.

The EPS said Chung’s violent offences often result in physical harm to his victims. He has been known to carry and use weapons while committing his offences, police said.

“Chung is quick to anger, which can escalate to violence,” the EPS said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

“This anger and violence can be directed at anyone within the community.”

The EPS is seeking a court order so Chung will be managed by the behavioral assessment unit.

Chung has been placed on a series of court-ordered conditions including:

He must live at a residence approved by his supervisor and must not change that address until he has received written approval from his supervisor

He must abide by a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily unless a varied time is approved in writing by his supervisor

He must not travel out of Edmonton without written approval of his supervisor

He must not be in possession of weapons of any kind, including knives (except in his residence or at a restaurant, for the sole purpose of consuming a meal) bear spray or dog spray, firearms, ammunition, explosive material, or any weapons whether homemade or otherwise

Police said they are issuing a warning about Chung after careful consideration. The warning is not meant to encourage people to engage in any form of vigilante action.