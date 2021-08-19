Okanagan weather: Mix of sun, cloud, chance of showers in forecast

A mix of sun and cloud returns to the Okanagan forecast, with the weather for Thursday seeing a slight chance of late-day showers, as temperatures climb back into the mid-20s.
A northerly breeze will kick in late in the day, with gusts upwards of 40 km/h possible before temperatures fall back to around 10 C overnight.
That mix of sun and cloud will stick around both Friday and Saturday, with daytime highs continuing to hover in the mid-20s, along with a slight chance of a late-day, high-elevation sprinkle passing through.
The chance of showers returns again on Sunday, as a system carrying a cold front clips through the area, dropping afternoon highs into the low 20s.
Monday will be cool and in the low 20s, with a chance of showers, before sunshine and mid-20 degree heat return in the middle of the week.
