Weather

Okanagan weather: Mix of sun, cloud, chance of showers in forecast

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted August 19, 2021 3:28 pm
The forecast for Friday and Saturday is calling for a mix of sun and cloud, with Sunday seeing a cold front clipping through the region. View image in full screen
The forecast for Friday and Saturday is calling for a mix of sun and cloud, with Sunday seeing a cold front clipping through the region. Global News / Skytracker

A mix of sun and cloud returns to the Okanagan forecast, with the weather for Thursday seeing a slight chance of late-day showers, as temperatures climb back into the mid-20s.

A northerly breeze will kick in late in the day, with gusts upwards of 40 km/h possible before temperatures fall back to around 10 C overnight.

That mix of sun and cloud will stick around both Friday and Saturday, with daytime highs continuing to hover in the mid-20s, along with a slight chance of a late-day, high-elevation sprinkle passing through.

The five-day weather forecast for the Central Okanagan. View image in full screen
The five-day weather forecast for the Central Okanagan. Global News / Skytracker

The chance of showers returns again on Sunday, as a system carrying a cold front clips through the area, dropping afternoon highs into the low 20s.

Monday will be cool and in the low 20s, with a chance of showers, before sunshine and mid-20 degree heat return in the middle of the week.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: August 18' Kelowna Weather Forecast: August 18
Kelowna Weather Forecast: August 18
