Ottawa man charged with child luring, police seeking other victims

Police say a 23-year-old Ottawa man is facing a slew of sex offence charges for allegedly luring a young girl over social media platforms.

The Ottawa Police Service’s internet child exploitation and sexual assault and child abuse units worked together to investigate allegations that a man contacted a girl under 16 years of age over social media.

Police allege he convinced her to meet in person last month and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect, Muneeb Javed, was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday to face the following charges:

sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age;

invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age;

telecommunication with person under or believed under 18 years for specific criminal offences;

telecommunication with person under or believed under 16 years for specific criminal offences (two counts);

making available sexually explicit material to person under or believed under 18 years for specific criminal offences;

telecommunication agreement to commit specific criminal offences with another under or believed under 16 years (two counts).

Investigators believe there could be other victims. They say the accused used social media handles including “JUSTAGUY22” and “Sneaky Link.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5944. Tips may also be sent electronically to SACA@ottawapolice.ca.

