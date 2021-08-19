Menu

Crime

Ottawa man charged with child luring, police seeking other victims

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 19, 2021 2:46 pm
The Ottawa Police Service says a 23-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly luring a young girl over social media. View image in full screen
The Ottawa Police Service says a 23-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly luring a young girl over social media. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police say a 23-year-old Ottawa man is facing a slew of sex offence charges for allegedly luring a young girl over social media platforms.

The Ottawa Police Service’s internet child exploitation and sexual assault and child abuse units worked together to investigate allegations that a man contacted a girl under 16 years of age over social media.

Police allege he convinced her to meet in person last month and sexually assaulted her.

Read more: Investigation into alleged sexual abuse at Ottawa daycare yields no charges

The suspect, Muneeb Javed, was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday to face the following charges:

  • sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age;
  • invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age;
  • telecommunication with person under or believed under 18 years for specific criminal offences;
  • telecommunication with person under or believed under 16 years for specific criminal offences (two counts);
  • making available sexually explicit material to person under or believed under 18 years for specific criminal offences;
  • telecommunication agreement to commit specific criminal offences with another under or believed under 16 years (two counts).
Investigators believe there could be other victims. They say the accused used social media handles including “JUSTAGUY22” and “Sneaky Link.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5944. Tips may also be sent electronically to SACA@ottawapolice.ca.

Click to play video: 'How can we teach kids to make smart decisions on social media?' How can we teach kids to make smart decisions on social media?
How can we teach kids to make smart decisions on social media? – Feb 22, 2018
