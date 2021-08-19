Menu

Canada

Halifax police holding press conference over handling of homeless encampment protests

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted August 19, 2021 2:19 pm
Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella is holding a media availability Thursday to discuss his officers’ actions from yesterday’s protests.

You can watch the press conference live here starting at 3:30 AT.

On Wednesday, the protest became increasingly chaotic after police unleashed pepper spray on a crowd of people protesting their forcible removal of an encampment being used by people without homes.

Police began dismantling tents and temporary shelters and telling occupants to immediately vacate the park near the old Spring Garden Road Memorial Library that morning.

They were met with anger from a large group of people in the area, with several people later arrested after a protective wall was formed in front of the crisis shelters. The people could be heard telling police that the occupants had no other housing options.

Police have not said how many arrests they made, but it’s believed to be about two dozen.

MOre to come.

