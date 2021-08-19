Menu

World

Police investigate ‘active bomb threat’ near U.S. Capitol

By Lisa Lambert Reuters
Posted August 19, 2021 11:14 am
The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington, early Tuesday, July 27, 2021, as U.S. Capitol Police watch the perimeter. Democrats are launching their investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. They're beginning with a focus on the law enforcement officers who were attacked and beaten as the rioters broke into the building. It's an effort to put a human face on the violence of the day. The police officers who are testifying Tuesday endured some of the worst of the brutality. The panel's first hearing comes as partisan tensions have only worsened since the insurrection. Many Republicans have played down or outright denied the violence that occurred and denounced the Democratic-led investigation as politically motivated. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) . View image in full screen
The U.S. Capitol Police said they were investigating a bomb threat near the Library of Congress on Thursday, and the Associated Press reported they were looking into a truck possibly containing explosives in the area, which is close to the Capitol and congressional office buildings.

“This is an active bomb threat investigation,” the Capitol Police said on Twitter.

Officials are investigating man in a vehicle outside the Library of Congress with possible explosives, a U.S. law enforcement source said.

Read more: FBI offers reward for info on bombs left at Republican, Democratic party headquarters

Police blocked off roads surrounding the Capitol complex, as fire and rescue trucks headed to the scene. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was sending a bomb technician to support police.

The Capitol Police asked anyone working in the Cannon congressional offices to leave and relocate to the neighboring Longworth building, while they had those in the Madison building bar themselves in their offices. The Jefferson building, part of the Library of Congress, was also evacuated.

The House of Representatives and Senate are not currently in session.

“The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress,” the Capitol Police wrote on Twitter. “Please stay away from this area.”

© 2021 Reuters
