New Brunswick woman sentenced to 12 years for brutal killing in Moncton in 2015

A New Brunswick woman has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on a charge of manslaughter in the brutal slaying of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie of Moncton.

Marissa Shephard also received a sentence today of three years for arson, to be served concurrently.

She pleaded guilty to the charges in June after being in custody for more than five years.

Shephard was convicted in 2018 of killing Wylie, who was stabbed about 200 times and found in Shephard’s burnt-out townhouse on Dec. 17, 2015, but the conviction was overturned on appeal.

A new trial was set to begin this month but she pleaded guilty to the lesser charge.

Shephard is the third person sentenced in connection with Wylie’s killing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2021.