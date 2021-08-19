Menu

Crime

New Brunswick woman sentenced to 12 years for brutal killing in Moncton in 2015

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2021 10:49 am
Click to play video: 'Marissa Shephard pleads guilty to manslaughter' Marissa Shephard pleads guilty to manslaughter
A little over a month before her new trial was set to begin, Marissa Shephard has pleaded guilty in the death of Baylee Wylie. Shephard was accused of first-degree murder, but as Nathalie Sturgeon reports, she’s entered a plea on a lesser charge. – Jun 15, 2021

A New Brunswick woman has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on a charge of manslaughter in the brutal slaying of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie of Moncton.

Marissa Shephard also received a sentence today of three years for arson, to be served concurrently.

She pleaded guilty to the charges in June after being in custody for more than five years.

Read more: Marissa Shephard pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie

Shephard was convicted in 2018 of killing Wylie, who was stabbed about 200 times and found in Shephard’s burnt-out townhouse on Dec. 17, 2015, but the conviction was overturned on appeal.

A new trial was set to begin this month but she pleaded guilty to the lesser charge.

Shephard is the third person sentenced in connection with Wylie’s killing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
