Canada

Lower Mainland man found dead in Okanagan, but foul play not suspected

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 18, 2021 8:35 pm
Police say they were called to the area of Industrial Avenue and Main Street following a report of an unconscious man. File / Global News

A Langley man was found dead in Penticton on Wednesday.

Penticton RCMP say they were called to a location near Industrial Avenue and Main Street on Wednesday morning following a report of an unconscious man.

Police say the 30-year-old Langley resident was pronounced dead at the scene and foul play is not suspected.

Read more: Woman shocked with stun gun, arrested after officers attacked with machete, scythe: Salmon Arm RCMP

RCMP did not release his name, but did note that the BC Coroner’s Service is investigating.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

