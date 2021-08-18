Lower Mainland man found dead in Okanagan, but foul play not suspected

A Langley man was found dead in Penticton on Wednesday.
Penticton RCMP say they were called to a location near Industrial Avenue and Main Street on Wednesday morning following a report of an unconscious man.
Police say the 30-year-old Langley resident was pronounced dead at the scene and foul play is not suspected.
RCMP did not release his name, but did note that the BC Coroner’s Service is investigating.
Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.
