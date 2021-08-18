Free lunch served on 33rd Street in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

There was such a thing as a free lunch on 33rd Street in Saskatoon on Wednesday.

In a mini collaboration, 150 sandwiches, 75 soups and 75 salads were prepared and given out to feed those in need outside the Mayfair Library.

“My wife and I were talking one evening about doing something good in the community and she sits in the business improvement district (BID) for 33rd Street,” Saskatchewan Polytechnic chef instructor Everett Nelson said.

“33rd is a vibrant community and just an excellent place … and we just wanted to give back and show our appreciation.

“We got the food from FreshCo and made some sandwiches and some soup and some salad, and we’re just giving it away for free today.”

Nelson said the good deed also gave his culinary students at the post-secondary institution some useful experience.

“Because of COVID, the cafeteria is shut down. So they really needed an outlet to be able to produce larger volumes of food,” he said.

“This is our second event. We had one on July 20 and we did 100 sandwiches at that time and this time we decided to bump it up.”

Organizers said the first “food for good” event last month was a real hit with all of the lunches gone in an hour and a half.

“It’s really easy to put these events on when there’s so many people on the same page and willing to collaborate,” Nelson said.

“I think that by doing these first two events here and planting the seed for future events is a great thing. And I hope to be doing some more events with Polytech and with my students in the future.”

